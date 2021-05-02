Binpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Binpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

237. Binpur (बिनपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Jhargram district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Purba Singhhum District). Binpur is part of 33. Jhargram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,23,640 eligible electors, of which 1,11,113 were male, 1,12,526 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Binpur in 2021 is 1013.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,031 eligible electors, of which 1,03,262 were male, 1,02,768 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,861 eligible electors, of which 91,326 were male, 88,535 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Binpur in 2016 was 251. In 2011, there were 160.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Khagendranath Hembram of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dibakar Hansda of CPIM by a margin of 49,323 votes which was 28.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.07% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dibakar Hansda of CPIM won in this seat defeating Chunibala Hansda of JKPN by a margin of 7,610 votes which was 5.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 41.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 237. Binpur Assembly segment of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Binpur are: Dibakar Hansda (CPIM), Debnath Hansda (TMC), Patal Chandra Murmu (BSP), Palan Saren (BJP), Rajib Mudi (SUCOIC), Nityalal Sing (IND), Bablu Murmu (IND), Mangal Chandra Sardar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.89%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.48%, while it was 82.04% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 237. Binpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

237. Binpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhargram district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Binpur-II and 2. CDB Jamboni. It shares an inter-state border with Jhargram.

The total area covered by Binpur is 879 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Binpur is: 22°34’51.6"N 86°47’23.3"E.

