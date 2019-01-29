English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Biplab Deb Compares Mamata Banerjee to Mahabharata’s Dhritarashtra, Says BJP Will Defeat Kauravas in 2019 Battle
Urging people to decide whether they want a 'majboot sarkar' or a 'majboor sarkar' at the Centre post 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Deb said he is confident that Narendra Modi will be elected the next prime minister of the country.
File Photo of Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Deb. (Courtesy: Twitter handle @BjpBiplab)
Kolkata: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday labelled his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee as Mahabharata’s blind King ‘Dhritarashtra’, saying the Bengal CM has chosen to be blind when her party workers are torturing people.
Addressing a public meet at Arambagh in Hooghly district, Deb said, “Didi, you are like Dhritarashtra because you cannot see the syndicate tax and the terror raj. Days are not far when Pandavas (BJP) will defeat the Kauravas (TMC).”
Taking a jibe at Mamata by using her motto, ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ (mother, motherland, people), which she had coined before the 2009 general elections, Deb said: “The ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’ are fed up with the ruling government. They are looking for a change. Didi, (Mamata Banerjee) I must tell you that the last battle of Mahabharata is yet to be fought. This will be fought in Bengal. You are digging your own grave as people will reject you in 2019.”
He said the TMC chief should apologise to the people for bad governance: “So many BJP workers were killed in Bengal during the Panchayat elections and their sacrifice will not go in vain. Your name is Mamata but where is your Mamata (maternal affection)? But there is still time, you should apologise to the people of Bengal and admit that you made mistakes and failed miserably in governing the state.”
The Tripura CM said people who removed the CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) in Bengal have now got a syndicate govt.
“It is unfortunate that the party (TMC) people voted for is the xerox copy of CPIM. Mamata has become a xerox copy of the communist party. Do Bengal's people want a xerox copy? Throw away the xerox copy. The people of Bengal want the original Narendra Modi,” Deb said.
In a separate public meeting at Chanditala at Serampore, Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of State, MSME, said, “Time has come to remove the TMC government from Bengal and 2019 should be the game changer. We love Bengal and are committed to ensuring development.”
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
