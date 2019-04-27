Biplab Deb's Wife Rubbishes Divorce Rumours, Calls it Conspiracy to Target Tripura CM

Niti Deb, the wife of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, on Saturday rubbished divorce rumours and called them an effort to harass her husband.Speaking to News18, Niti said, “I am really surprised with this development. I was away from my house for just 15 days and these rumours started circulating. I am more worried for my children, how will they react when they get to know?”Niti also called the rumours a conspiracy against her husband, saying he was working hard for the state but efforts were being made to harass him. Denying reports of harassment, Niti said, “If I had to file a legal petition, why would I use someone else to spread the news? I will tell everyone on my own. You know it’s very easy to say anything about a woman. Earlier, our minister Shantana Chakma was targeted and now it’s me.”Niti had also cleared the air on Friday with a Facebook post after reports started doing the rounds that she had accused Deb of domestic violence. “This is really not acceptable, fake evidence and fake reports are getting circulated,” she said.