English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Biplab Kumar Deb Sworn-in as Tripura Chief Minister
Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief N C Debbarma.
Biplab Kumar Deb takes oath as chief minister of Tripura. (Image: CNN-News18/TV Grab)
Agartala: Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday took oath as chief minister of Tripura, assuming the charge of the first BJP government in the state after ending 25-year-rule of the Left Front.
Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief N C Debbarma.
The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is an ally of the BJP in the northeastern state.
The swearing-in ceremony held at the Assam Rifles ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states — Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) besides others also attended the function.
Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar also attended the event
Also Watch
Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief N C Debbarma.
The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is an ally of the BJP in the northeastern state.
The swearing-in ceremony held at the Assam Rifles ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states — Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) besides others also attended the function.
Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar also attended the event
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
- Vijay Shankar Brushes Aside Pandya Comparisons After Match Winning Performance
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks