Biramitrapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Biramitrapur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 2,31,625 voters of which 1,14,371 are male and 1,17,254 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Biramitrapur , recorded a voter turnout of 75.63%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.37% and in 2009, 68.72% of Biramitrapur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, George Tirkey of SKD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 11,947 votes which was 7.36% of the total votes polled. George Tirkey polled a total of 1,62,315 (36.38%) votes.IND's George Tirkey won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20811 (16.77%) votes. George Tirkey polled 1,24,071 which was 36.38% of the total votes polled.Biramitrapur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बिरमित्रपुर (Hindi), বিরামিত্রপুর (Bangla), பிரமிட்ராபூர் (Tamil), and బిరామిత్రపూర్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)