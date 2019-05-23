English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Birbhum Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Birbhum (বীরভূম) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
42. Birbhum is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.12%. The estimated literacy level of Birbhum is 69.65%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Satabdi Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 67,263 votes which was 5.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Satabdi Roy of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 61,519 votes which was 6.05% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 47.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.34% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.28% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Birbhum was: Satabdi Roy (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,73,438 men, 7,21,641 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Birbhum Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Birbhum is: 24.0628 87.6908
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बीरभूम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বীরভূম, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बीरभूम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બિરભુમ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பிர்பூம், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బీరభూమ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಿರ್ಭುಮ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബീർഭൂം, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Birbhum Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RVJP
--
--
Ahamed Faruk
SUCI
--
--
Ayesha Khatun
BNJD
--
--
Md. Firoj Ali
IND
--
--
Chittaranjan Hansda
AITC
--
--
Satabdi Roy
BSP
--
--
Prabir Mukhopadhyay
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
Karim Rezaul
BJP
--
--
Dudh Kumar Mondal
INC
--
--
Imam Hossain
