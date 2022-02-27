Manipur Elections in 11 News18 Ground Reports As State Goes to Polls Tomorrow

Of the 60 assembly seats in Manipur, in 2017, the Congress got 28 and the Bharatiya Janata Party 21. The BJP managed to strike up alliances, got support from the National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF), and formed the government under chief minister N Biren Singh, a former journalist and footballer.

As the state votes on February 28 and March 3, who will the voters pick?

Ground reports from News18.com reporters:

‘BY HOOK OR BY CROOK’: The Congress believes things will be different for it this time in Manipur, party leader Bhakta Charan Das told CNN-News18 on Thursday in an exclusive interview on the ground. Das, the Congress’s Manipur incharge, alleged in the interview that the BJP buys MLAs and has used underhanded ways to come to power in northeastern states. READ FULL STORY

The Congress believes things will be different for it this time in Manipur, party leader Bhakta Charan Das told CNN-News18 on Thursday in an exclusive interview on the ground. Das, the Congress's Manipur incharge, alleged in the interview that the BJP buys MLAs and has used underhanded ways to come to power in northeastern states. READ FULL STORY

Amid his busy schedule, Manipur CM Biren Singh spoke exclusively to News18 on a range of issues, expressing confidence that his party will win over 40 of the 60 seats available in the polls, and adding that the people will vote on the BJP's agenda of development. READ FULL STORY

Meghalaya chief minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma, often called the "dark horse" in North-Eastern politics, is camping in Manipur, as his party is set to contest 39 seats. Sangma is confident that his party will be the king, not kingmaker in Manipur this time. READ FULL STORY

The Centre in 1980 declared Manipur a "disturbed area", and AFSPA was enforced. It grants Indian armed forces the power to search properties without a warrant, arrest people, and use deadly force if there is "reasonable suspicion" that a person is acting against the state. Locals have frequently complained about its misuse. READ FULL STORY

Manipur, the "land of gems", is full of variety and differences. As one lands in the tiny north-eastern state, the clear geographical distinction between the valley and the hills is visible from the aeroplane window. This difference exists in the political arena as well. READ FULL STORY

With the first phase of the assembly elections in Manipur on February 28, News18 travelled to the villages in and around Loktak lake to gauge the mood of voters. A Ramsar site, the lake is worshipped as a goddess by fisherfolk and is also home to the rare sangai, an endangered species of deer found only in Manipur and is also the state animal. Every political party in the Manipur contest has promised development programmes for Loktak in their manifesto. READ FULL STORY

In 2017, ex-IAS officer P Sharatchandra Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Moirang constituency, defeating M Prithviraj Singh of the Congress. In 2022, both are contesting against each other again, but Sharatchandra is now contesting on a Congress ticket and Prithviraj from the BJP. The history city is set for an epic battle. READ FULL STORY

A candidate drawing a lot of attention in Manipur is Thounaojam Brinda, a 2012 batch former cop who named the chief minister in a drug scandal and is now contesting on a Janata Dal (United) ticket from Yaskul constituency. She is taking on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Thokchom Satyabrata Singh. READ FULL STORY

One of the many highlights of Manipur is the Ima market – Asia's largest all-women market located in the heart of Imphal. The women from the state are known for being vocal, be it the "naked" movement after the Manorama Devi rape or Irom Sharmila's fast for years for the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). Despite the rich history, the representation of women in northeastern politics is low. READ FULL STORY

After a fulfilling role of a supporting partner, K Onkoler, the husband of celebrated Mary Kom, is stepping into new shoes as an independent candidate from Saikot assembly Constituency in Manipur. "We need development. People know our village as 'Mary Kom' village'. After she became MP some development has come but we need more. Hills are far behind, that's why we have requested him to contest the polls," a local villager Asong Long said. READ FULL STORY

FLAG WORSHIP: Away from the hustle-bustle of mainland India, election campaigning in Manipur is not noisy and replete with expletives or loud demagogue, but a ritual where all political parties hoist and worship their flags. The flags of respective political parties are kept ready and the ritual begins at an auspicious time. READ FULL STORY

