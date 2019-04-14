English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sending Out ‘Anti-dynastic’ Message, BJP Minister Offers to Resign After Son Gets Party Ticket
The senior leader said he has informed the BJP president Amit Shah about his resignation offer, with which he wants to send across a message of anti-dynastic politics as his son has got the Lok Sabha ticket.
Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, a senior BJP leader from Haryana, Sunday said he has offered to resign from the cabinet and from Rajya Sabha.
The announcement, made by the minister during a press conference at his official residence here, followed a selection of his son Brijendra Singh's name as the BJP candidate from Hisar in Haryana.
In 2016, he was shifted to Steel Ministry from the Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation.
Singh had joined BJP in 2014 after his over four-decade-old association with the Congress party.
