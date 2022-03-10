Bisalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Vivek Kumar Verma OF BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Bisalpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sushil Kumar Shukla (IND), Rajesh Chandra Arvind (IND), Pradeep Kumar (IND), Nitin Pathak (IND), Anis Ahmed Khan Phool Babu (BSP), Divya Gangwar (SP), Bheemsen Sharma (CPI), Vivek Kumar Verma (BJP), Shikha Pandey (INC), Girish Shrivastava (NTP), Dharampal Gangwar (AAP), Manoj Singh Kushwaha (JAP), Rajaram Mathur (ASPKR), Rajesh Kumar (SDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.12%, which is 2.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Agyash Ram Saran Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.130 Bisalpur (बीसलपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. Bisalpur is part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 351211 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,865 were male and 1,61,330 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bisalpur in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,83,217 eligible electors, of which 1,87,870 were male,1,60,404 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,15,152 eligible electors, of which 1,70,736 were male, 1,44,407 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bisalpur in 2017 was 583. In 2012, there were 405 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Agyash Ram Saran Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Anis Ahmad Khan Alias Phoolbabu of INC by a margin of 40,996 which was 18.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Agys Ramsaran Verma of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anis Ahmad Khan Alias Phool Babu of INC by a margin of 56,071 votes which was 24.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 130 Bisalpur Assembly segment of the 26. Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bisalpur are: Sushil Kumar Shukla (IND), Rajesh Chandra Arvind (IND), Pradeep Kumar (IND), Nitin Pathak (IND), Anis Ahmed Khan Phool Babu (BSP), Divya Gangwar (SP), Bheemsen Sharma (CPI), Vivek Kumar Verma (BJP), Shikha Pandey (INC), Girish Shrivastava (NTP), Dharampal Gangwar (AAP), Manoj Singh Kushwaha (JAP), Rajaram Mathur (ASPKR), Rajesh Kumar (SDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.09%, while it was 71.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bisalpur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.130 Bisalpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 369. In 2012, there were 348 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.130 Bisalpur comprises of the following areas of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Deoria Kalan, 3 Bisalpur, 4 Bilsanda, 5 Amrata, Bisalpur NPP and Bilsanda Nagar Panchayat of 2 Bisalpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bisalpur constituency, which are: Nawabganj, Barkhera, Puranpur, Powayan, Tilhar, Katra, Faridpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bisalpur is approximately 656 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bisalpur is: 28°16’46.9"N 79°51’38.5"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.