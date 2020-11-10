Bisfi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bisfi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bisfi (बिस्फी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Bisfi is part of 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,22,042 eligible electors, of which 1,67,091 were male, 1,54,708 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bisfi in 2020 is =CP37/CM37*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,03,581 eligible electors, of which 1,57,572 were male, 1,46,001 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,560 eligible electors, of which 1,33,180 were male, 1,10,380 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bisfi in 2015 was 132. In 2010, there were 102.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Faiyaz Ahmad of RJD won in this seat by defeating Manoj Kumar Yadav (Bhoj Pandaul) of BLSP by a margin of 35,325 votes which was 22.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 44.37% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Faiyaj Ahmad of RJD won in this seat defeating Hari Bhushan Thakur of JDU by a margin of 9,501 votes which was 8.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 40.98% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 35. Bisfi Assembly segment of Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashok Kumar Yadav won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bisfi are: Taukir (NCP), Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD), Haribhushan Thakur (BJP), Abadhesh Kumar (JTLP), Md Ausaf (SJDD), Pushpam Priya (PP), Arvind Kumar Mishra (IND), Ashok Kumar Roy (IND), Indrajeet Mahto (IND), Bharat Paswan (IND), Manish Kumar (IND), Maheshwar Prasad Chaudhary (IND), Raj Kumar Mukhiya (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.7%, while it was 47.26% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 35. Bisfi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 276. In 2010 there were 245 polling stations.

Extent:

35. Bisfi constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Block Bisfi; Gram Panchayats Satlakha, Rahika, Saurath, Najirpur, Jagatpur, Kakraul North, Kakraul South, Malangia, Basauli, Sapta, Ijra and Hasanpur of Madhubani Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Bisfi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bisfi is 257.04 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bisfi is: 26°21'06.1"N 85°56'27.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bisfi results. Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.