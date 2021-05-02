Bishnupur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bishnupur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

255. Bishnupur (बिश्नुपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bishnupur is part of 37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,18,690 eligible electors, of which 1,10,816 were male, 1,07,874 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bishnupur in 2021 is 973.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,95,374 eligible electors, of which 99,835 were male, 99,835 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,567 eligible electors, of which 88,992 were male, 82,575 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bishnupur in 2016 was 561. In 2011, there were 291.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya of INC won in this seat by defeating Shyamaprasad Mukherjee of TMC by a margin of 891 votes which was 0.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 20.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Ghosh Swapan of CPIM by a margin of 9,857 votes which was 2.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 23.37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 255. Bishnupur Assembly segment of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bishnupur are: Archita Bid (TMC), Tanmay Ghosh (Bumba) (BJP), Debu Chatterjee (INC), Basudeb Sikari (BJMP), Shashibhusan Banerjee (SUCOIC), Baidyanath Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.79%, while it was 90.05% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 299 polling stations in 255. Bishnupur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 233. In 2011 there were 210 polling stations.

EXTENT:

255. Bishnupur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. Bishnupur (M) 2. CDB Bishnupur, 3. Amdangra, Saltora and Satmauli GPs of CDB Taldangra. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Bishnupur is 488 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bishnupur is: 23°03’09.0"N 87°19’14.5"E.

