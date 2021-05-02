Bishnupur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bishnupur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

146. Bishnupur (बिश्नुपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bishnupur is part of 21. Diamond harbour Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 45.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,78,572 eligible electors, of which 1,40,800 were male, 1,37,751 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bishnupur in 2021 is 978.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,769 eligible electors, of which 1,28,644 were male, 1,20,113 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,599 eligible electors, of which 1,11,286 were male, 99,313 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bishnupur in 2016 was 78. In 2011, there were 58.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dilip Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Aloke Sardar of CPIM by a margin of 30,630 votes which was 8.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 28.35% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dilip Mondal of TMC won in this seat defeating Sudhin Sinha of CPIM by a margin of 25,050 votes which was 7.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 28.86% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 146. Bishnupur Assembly segment of Diamond harbour Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bishnupur are: Agniswar Naskar (BJP), Jhuma Kayal (CPIM), Dilip Mondal (TMC), Rabindranath Ranjan (BSP), Uttam Naskar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.3%, while it was 84.49% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 380 polling stations in 146. Bishnupur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 288. In 2011 there were 260 polling stations.

Extent:

146. Bishnupur constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bishnupur - I and 2. Asuti-I, Asuti-II, Chatta and Raspunja GPs of CDB Thakurpukur Mahestola. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bishnupur is 128 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bishnupur is: 22°23’25.8"N 88°18’56.5"E.

