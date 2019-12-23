Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Bishrampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bishrampur (बिश्रामपुर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
77. Bishrampur (बिश्रामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Palamu (पलामू) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Bishrampur is part of 13. Palamu Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.5%.
In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,08,622 eligible electors, of which 1,66,473 were male, 1,42,149 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
Among the first-time voters in Bishrampur, there are 7504 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4369 are male, 3135 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3845 voters in the 80+ age category and 3381 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,72,888 eligible electors, of which 1,49,266 were male, 1,23,622 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,853.
Bishrampur has an elector sex ratio of 853.89.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Ram Chandra Chandravanshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 13910 votes which was 8.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 22.7% in 2014 in the seat.
In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 8,352 votes which was 6.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 20.77% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 77. Bishrampur Assembly segment of Palamu Lok Sabha constituency. Palamu Parliament seat was won by BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram.
Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 23 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.72%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.31%, while it was 50.16% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 367 polling stations in 77. Bishrampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 334.
Extent: 77. Bishrampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Palamu district of Jharkhand: Bishrampur police station in Palamau Sadar sub-division; and Majhiaon police station in Garhwa subdivision.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bishrampur is: 24.3826 83.7618.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bishrampur results.
