Bishwavnathganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 50.17%, which is -1.52% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rakesh Kumar Verma Alias Dr R K Verma of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bishwavnathganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.247 Bishwavnathganj (Vishwanathganj,Vishwanath Ganj) (विश्वनाथगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Bishwavnathganj is part of Pratapgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2,94,112 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,59,901 were male and 1,34,205 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bishwavnathganj in 2019 was: 839 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,233 eligible electors, of which 2,05,245 were male,1,75,261 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,50,109 eligible electors, of which 1,88,762 were male, 1,61,344 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bishwavnathganj in 2017 was 135. In 2012, there were 318 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Kumar Verma Alias Dr R K Verma of ADAL won in this seat defeating Sanjay Pandey of INC by a margin of 23,358 which was 11.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 41.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raja Ram of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sindhuja Mishra Senani of BSP by a margin of 9,187 votes which was 5.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 27.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 247 Bishwavnathganj Assembly segment of the 39. Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 29 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bishwavnathganj are: Sanjay Pandey (IND), Vishnudatt (IND), Rajesh (IND), Mohd Khalid (IND), Sushil Kumar Tiwari (SBSPSP), Sushil Kumar (SHS), Sarita Pal (RUPA), Shiv Murat Ram Smuj Sharma (MAP), Vinod (RJAP), Prashant Singh (INC), Maharani Deen (CPI), Saurabh Singh (SP), Sanjay (BSP), Ajay Sharma (BSVP), Anil Kumar (LOP), Mohd Ashfaq (JAP), Jeet Lal (ADS), Pankaj Pal (AAP), Ramdarash Saroj (BJMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.69%, while it was 52.19% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bishwavnathganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.247 Bishwavnathganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 414. In 2012, there were 363 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.247 Bishwavnathganj comprises of the following areas of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Mandhata 3 Bishwavnathganj and 4 Purab Gao of 3 Sadar Tehsil; KC 2 Lachhmanpur (except Panchayats 28 Purab Deum, 29 Naubasta, 30 Silaudhi, 31 Katehi and 32 Bhaisana) and KC 5 Lilapur of 1 Lalganj Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bishwavnathganj constituency, which are: Babaganj, Rampur Khas, Kunda, Phaphamau, Soraon, Raniganj, Pratapgarh, Amethi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bishwavnathganj is approximately 593 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bishwavnathganj is: 25°51’03.2"N 81°50’54.6"E.

