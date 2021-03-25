Biswanath Candidate List: Key Contests in Biswanath Assembly Constituency of Assam

Biswanath Assembly constituency in Biswanath Chariali district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Biswanath seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Promod Borthakur of BJP won from this seat beating Nurjamal Sarkar of INC by a margin of 10,120 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Prabin Hazarika of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Nurjamal Sarkar of INC by a margin of 1,499 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Biswanath Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Biswanath constituency are: Promod Borthakur of BJP, Anjan Borah of CONG, Duldul Borkotoky of AJP