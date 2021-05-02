Biswanath Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Biswanath Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

76. Biswanath (बिश्वनाथ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Biswanath district of Assam. It shares a border with . Biswanath is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,65,743 eligible electors, of which 83,243 were male, 82,499 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Biswanath in 2021 is 991.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,41,223 eligible electors, of which 72,880 were male, 68,343 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,31,058 eligible electors, of which 67,427 were male, 63,631 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Biswanath in 2016 was 89. In 2011, there were 76.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Promod Borthakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating Nurjamal Sarkar of INC by a margin of 10,120 votes which was 8.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prabin Hazarika of AGP won in this seat defeating Nurjamal Sarkar of INC by a margin of 1,499 votes which was 1.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 45.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 76. Biswanath Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Biswanath are: Anjan Borah (INC), Promod Borthakur (BJP), Duldul Borkataki (AJP), Dwip Borthakur (IND), Milicharan Basumatary (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.03%, while it was 80.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 76. Biswanath constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 189. In 2011 there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

76. Biswanath constituency comprises of the following areas of Biswanath district of Assam: Sootea thana [excluding Baghmara (Part), Murhadal, Chilabandha, Barbhagia and Nagsankar mouzas] in Tezpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Biswanath.

The total area covered by Biswanath is 663 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Biswanath is: 26°42’44.6"N 93°04’22.1"E.

