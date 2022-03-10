Bithoor Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bithoor seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Munindra Shukla (SP), Chandra Pal (RSP), Ramesh Singh Yadav (BSP), Kiran (JAP), Abhijeet Singh (BJP), Ashok Kumar (INC), Puneet Kumar (BSCP), Som Nath Pal (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.32%, which is 0.21% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Abhijeet Singh Sanga of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bithoor results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.210 Bithoor (बिठूर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Bithoor is part of Akbarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 401450 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,18,063 were male and 1,83,382 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bithoor in 2019 was: 841 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,08,883 eligible electors, of which 1,95,343 were male,1,58,731 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,29,388 eligible electors, of which 1,85,151 were male, 1,44,237 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bithoor in 2017 was 667. In 2012, there were 355 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Abhijeet Singh Sanga of BJP won in this seat defeating Munindra Shukla of SP by a margin of 58,987 which was 25.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Munindra Shukla of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Ram Prakash Kushwaha of BSP by a margin of 671 votes which was 0.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 210 Bithoor Assembly segment of the 44. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat defeating Ajay Singh (Pankaj) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.32%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.11%, while it was 62.23% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bithoor went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.210 Bithoor Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 382. In 2012, there were 351 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.210 Bithoor comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Bhitargaon of 3 Ghatampur Tehsil; KCs 1 Pali, 4 Bidhnu, 5 Sachendi, 6 Bithoor and Bithoor Nagar Panchayat of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bithoor constituency, which are: Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur, Bhognipur, Akbarpur - Raniya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bithoor is approximately 649 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bithoor is: 26°18’42.5"N 80°17’53.5"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.