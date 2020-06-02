POLITICS

1-MIN READ

'Bitter BJP Still Trying to Destabilise Maharashtra Govt': MVA Allies React to Amit Shah's Remarks

File photo of Mahrashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alongside NCP's Sharad Pawar . (PTI)



Shah on Monday had said the Centre has supported the Maharashtra government and that it will not fall until all the three parties continue to stick to each other.

Vinaya Deshpande
  • CNN-News18 Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
Both the Shiv Sena and the Congress on Tuesday reacted sharply to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the BJP did not try to destabilise the Maharashtra coalition government. Both parties said while the state BJP unit continued its consistent efforts to pull down this government, these things will not affect the alliance.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Shah said the Centre has supported Maharashtra government and that it won't fall till all the three parties stuck to each other.

"We all saw the kind of politics the BJP played. They protested on the streets, they visited the Raj Bhavan, they sought President's rule in the State. At such times of crisis, the BJP state unit should have worked more constructively. Instead, they continue to feel bitter that they are not in power. Anyway, let me tell you, our government is going to last all five years. I accept the good wishes of the Home Minister about the same," Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat told CNN-News18.

The Sena also said the efforts by the opposition in Maharashtra were to destabilise the government.

"Never mind. In a democracy, even the opposition has a role. If they thought they could come to power, they tried. It would have been better though had they not used the health challenge as an opportunity," said senior Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut.

When asked about the state BJP unit's actions and Shah's statement, Raut said in a federal structure it was the responsibility of the Centre to support the states.

"We aren't a weak state, but at such times, we expect more help from the Centre. Narendra Modi is the leader of BJP too, apart from being the PM. It would have been better had the state BJP unit, led by Devendra Fadnavis, appealed to Modi to help Maharashtra better."


