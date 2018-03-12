Bitter Rivals Rahul Gandhi-Amit Shah Look Past Each Other in Awkward Encounter at Parliament

Bitterness between BJP and Congress is well known but on Monday a similar equation between the heads of the two national parties came to the fore when Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi had an awkward moment at the Parliament and chose not to look at each other.BJP President Amit Shah reached the Parliament just as Congress President Rahul Gandhi was about to step out of gate number 4. The two leaders suddenly came face-to-face and decided to not even acknowledge each other’s presence.While Gandhi turned his head away, Shah pretended that he had not seen Rahul at all, even though they were at an arm’s length from each other. Both leaders were smiling till that moment and later went about their business with the smile firmly in place but not directed at each other.The moment was caught on the waiting cameras around them.Shah had in 2016 said that his relationship with the Gandhis was not good. Speaking at the Indian Today conclave last week, Shah had said, "It is true that the relationship is not good. As far as I’m concerned, it is not good. I do not know about them."On Monday, it was evident that Rahul Gandhi also had no intentions of having a cordial relationship with Amit Shah.