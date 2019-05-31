BJD, Congress Criticise PM Modi for 'Ignoring' Western Odisha

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
BJD, Congress Criticise PM Modi for 'Ignoring' Western Odisha
Senior Congress leader and MLA from Bolangir, Narasingha Mishra, alleged that the BJP leadership ignored western Odisha, as done by the BJD government in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the register after taking oath of office and secrecy for the second consecutive term during the swearing-in ceremony, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted only one of the eight BJP MPs from Odisha, the ruling BJD and opposition Congress Friday accused him of having ignored the western region of the state.
"By inducting one of the eight elected MPs in his new council of ministers, Prime Minister Modi has let down the people of western Odisha. Not a single MP from the region has been included in his ministry," BJD leader and minister Sushant Singh told reporters here.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in contrast, has included five MLAs from western Odisha in the state cabinet, according due importance to the region, Singh said.
Senior Congress leader and MLA from Bolangir, Narasingha Mishra, alleged that the BJP leadership ignored western Odisha, as done by the BJD government in the state.
"There are five BJP MPs from western Odisha, but none of them found a place in the new ministry... Modi has proved himself to be anti-tribal," Mishra said.
He added that Sundergarh MP Jual Oram was also dropped from the cabinet this time, and his ministry was given to former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda.
Oram, however, maintained that he was not worried over denial of ministerial berth. "I had got an opportunity last time and some new person got the chance this time. This is a healthy practice in democracy," he said.
Criticism by the BJD and the Congress came while referring to the induction of Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi in the council of ministers, as a minister of state. Besides
Sarangi, Dharmendra Pradhan was also made a cabinet minister in the Modi government.
Singh said Pradhan was not among the eight Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP, who were elected from the state in the recently concluded polls, as he is a Rajya Sabha member from
Madhya Pradesh. Of the eight BJP MPs, five were elected from the western region, but none of them was made a minister at the Centre, Singh said.
BJP's Odisha in-charge Arun Singh, however, rejected the Odisha minister's allegation and said Pradhan hailed from the western part, and has retained the petroleum ministry, bagging the steel ministry in addition.
BJP state president and newly-elected MP from Kalahandi, Basant Panda, claimed that Odisha has got two ministers in the Union council of ministers.
BJP MLA from Sambalpur, Jaynarayan Mishra, also rejected the BJD and Congress's allegations.
"By inducting one of the eight elected MPs in his new council of ministers, Prime Minister Modi has let down the people of western Odisha. Not a single MP from the region has been included in his ministry," BJD leader and minister Sushant Singh told reporters here.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in contrast, has included five MLAs from western Odisha in the state cabinet, according due importance to the region, Singh said.
Senior Congress leader and MLA from Bolangir, Narasingha Mishra, alleged that the BJP leadership ignored western Odisha, as done by the BJD government in the state.
"There are five BJP MPs from western Odisha, but none of them found a place in the new ministry... Modi has proved himself to be anti-tribal," Mishra said.
He added that Sundergarh MP Jual Oram was also dropped from the cabinet this time, and his ministry was given to former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda.
Oram, however, maintained that he was not worried over denial of ministerial berth. "I had got an opportunity last time and some new person got the chance this time. This is a healthy practice in democracy," he said.
Criticism by the BJD and the Congress came while referring to the induction of Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi in the council of ministers, as a minister of state. Besides
Sarangi, Dharmendra Pradhan was also made a cabinet minister in the Modi government.
Singh said Pradhan was not among the eight Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP, who were elected from the state in the recently concluded polls, as he is a Rajya Sabha member from
Madhya Pradesh. Of the eight BJP MPs, five were elected from the western region, but none of them was made a minister at the Centre, Singh said.
BJP's Odisha in-charge Arun Singh, however, rejected the Odisha minister's allegation and said Pradhan hailed from the western part, and has retained the petroleum ministry, bagging the steel ministry in addition.
BJP state president and newly-elected MP from Kalahandi, Basant Panda, claimed that Odisha has got two ministers in the Union council of ministers.
BJP MLA from Sambalpur, Jaynarayan Mishra, also rejected the BJD and Congress's allegations.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results