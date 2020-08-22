BJD MP from Odisha's Bhadrak Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Biju Janata Dal MP from Odisha's Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, Manjulata Mandal has tested positive for Covid-19.

She said that her health condition was stable and she was under home quarantine.

"After developing symptoms of Covid-19, I got the test done and the report came positive. My health is stable and I'm under home quarantine," tweeted the MP.

She requested all the people who had come in contact with her recently to isolate themselves and get tested.

Recently, several lawmakers, including Labour Minister Susanta Singh, tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha.