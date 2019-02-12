English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJD MP Raises Issue of Alleged Money Laundering by Former Party Member Jay Panda
Bharthari Mehtab alleged that Jay Panda, an Indian passport holder, along with his wife and family associate had opened an account in tax haven Bahamas in violation of rules.
BJD Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.
New Delhi: BJD MP Bharthari Mehtab on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged FEMA violation and money
laundering by former MP Baijayant Jay Panda and wanted to know what steps were being taken by the Centre in this regard.
Panda was suspended from the BJD last year. He alleged that Jay Panda, an Indian passport holder, along with his wife and family associate had opened an account in tax haven Bahamas in violation of rules.
He wanted to know as to what action has been taken by the Centre.
"What steps Union government has taken? Is it still at investigation stage? How long will it take to complete the investigation?," he said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.
Recently there were reports that the Income Tax Department received a complaint alleging money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by former Biju Janata Dal MP and Odisha industrialist Jay Panda.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
