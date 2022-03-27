BJD Registers Landslide Victory in Urban Local Body Polls, BJP Follows Suit By Winning 16 Seats

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has made a landslide victory in the urban local body (ULB) election. The results of 105 municipalities/notified area councils (NACs) and three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur were declared on

The BJD has won chairperson seats in 76 municipalities/NACs and mayor seats in all three municipal corporations Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur.

The BJP remained in the second position by winning 16 chairperson seats while Congress won 7 seats and independent candidates in 9.

Out of 67 corporator seats in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJD won 48, BJP got 10 and the Congress is in the third position with 9. The BJD has won 38 out of 59 corporator seats in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), followed by Congress (8), BJP (7), and independent (6).

In Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Out of 42 seats, the BJD won 30 corporator seats while the BJP candidates won 7 seats. Congress won in only one seat whereas independent candidates won four corporator seats. The BJD mayor candidates won the seats with a comfortable margin in all three corporation towns.

BJD President Naveen Patnaik congratulated all winning BJD candidates and appreciated the hard work of party workers.​

Thanking the people for re-imposing faith in his party, BJD President Naveen Patnaik, in a tweet, said: “Thank all the people of Odisha for the overwhelming support in OdishaMunicipalElection. The win is a reflection of the outpouring of love for BJD Odisha and the untiring effort of thousands of party workers. OdishaLovesBJD”

Similarly, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has congratulated all winning BJP candidates and thanked the people who have voted for the BJP in the urban election.

On the other hand, the Voting percentage is rising in favor of BJD. Out of the 105 chairpersons, BJD won in 73 seats. The BJP won in 16 seats, while the Congress won in 7 and the Independent Party won in 9 seats. Similarly, out of 1,716 councilor seats in the 105 municipalities and NACs, the BJD has won 1,175 seats, and the vote share of BJD also increased. Ruling BJD managed to win 50% of the vote in the council elections. BJP 27%, Congress 12%, Indipendent 9% & NOTA & others 1%. In the Chairperson election, the voting share of BJD has declined. Party has loosed 2% of the vote managed to get 48% of the vote. The BJP has grown by 2% to 29 percent, the Congress by 12%. The BJP claims to have won 88% of the seats in 108 NACs and Municipality which is an indication for the 2024 General Election.

Rabi Das, Senior Journalist said that" the opposition is failing because of a lack of credible leadership. While the ruling party is getting closer to the people through various public welfare schemes, Opposition opposition does not have a specific issue. It is the time for the oppositions to review and rectify it"

In the panchayat elections, the BJD managed to get 90% of the seats and formed Zilla Parishad in 766 Zones out of a total of 852 ZP. BJD has formed Zilla Parishad in all 30 districts. BJD got 52.73% of vote, BJP 30.7%, Congress 13.57%m Independent & others 3.16% of vote.

