BJD Retains Pipli, Party Candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy Wins by a Margin of 20,916 Votes

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has clinched the bypoll in Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district where party candidate, Rudra Pratap Maharathy, decimated his nearest rival, BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak, by a margin of 20,916 votes.

Maharathy polled 96,972 (53.6 percent) votes, while Pattanayak got 76,056 (42.04 per cent) votes. Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra got 4,261 (2.36%) votes.

Briefing the media, Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani, said, “A total of 1,80,930 votes, including 893 postal ballots, were counted. A total of 136 postal ballots were rejected due to various reasons. As per the counting, BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy defeated his nearest rival, BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak by 20,916 votes.”

Taking to his twitter handle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Pipili voters for their support and congratulated all leaders and workers of his party.

Manas Mangraj, General Secretary , BJD, tweeted: “Many thanks to the people of Pipili for electing Rudra Maharathy. People of Odisha have consecutively supported Shri Naveen Patnaik through each bypoll such as Bijepur, Tirtol, Balasore and Pipili. It shows the love and blessings of the people of Odisha for Shri Naveen Patnaik.”

Maharathy, for his victory, thanked CM Patnaik and his father late Pradeep Maharathy. He also requested not to celebrate in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Samir Ranjan Dash, senior BJP leader and School and Mass Education Minister, said, “It has been proved that people of Pipli and Delang kept faith in Naveen Pattnaik and Biju Janata Dal. Opposition propaganda failed.”

The crucial bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year. After the death of the seven-time MLA, the party reposed hope in his son Rudra Pratap

The Congress which had hoped to perform better than last time by fielding Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra scored poorly. Its first pick for the bypoll, Ajit Mangaraj, had succumbed due to Covid. The by-poll, which was earlier scheduled in April, was deferred on account of the second wave of the pandemic.

