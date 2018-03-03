GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

BJD Ridicules BJP President Amit Shah For Statement on Winning Odisha

Amit Shah had in September last year set an ambitious 'Mission 120' of winning at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha after BJP registered unexpected success in the rural polls.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJD Ridicules BJP President Amit Shah For Statement on Winning Odisha
Amit Shah, BJP President addressing media after winning Tripura elections on Saturday, March 3.
Bhubaneswar: BJD leaders, on Saturday, ridiculed BJP president Amit Shah's statement and claimed that the saffron party's "dream" of forming the government Odisha will never be fulfilled even though it has won in Tripura and other north eastern states.

Patro was reacting to Shah's statement in Delhi that BJP's golden period will start when it forms government in Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala.

Shah's statement has not gone down well with the BJD leaders and ministers who are celebrating defeat of BJP in the recently concluded by-poll in Bijepur assembly seat. Amit Shah had confidently told that his party will win the Bijepur by-elections, but it did not happen.

Therefore, there is no chance of BJP coming to power in 2019 assembly elections in Odisha," BJD Vice-president and minister S N Patro said.

Shah had in September last year set an ambitious 'Mission 120' of winning at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha after BJP registered unexpected success in the rural polls.

"Only Naveen Patnaik is popular in Odisha. Nobody knows Shah in Odisha. The BJP is passing through a silver period but it will not reach its golden era. His (Shah) desire of BJP forming government in Odisha will never be fulfilled," Odisha's Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy told reporters.

Maharathy, a veteran BJD leader in coastal Puri district, had announced before the results of the Bijepur by-polls were announced that he would resign from the ministry if BJP won the seat. BJD candidate Rita Sahu won the Bijepur seat over a margin of 41,932 votes.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES