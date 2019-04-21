English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJD Wants EC to Get Lie-detector Test, Narco Analysis of Dharmendra Pradhan for 'Staging' Bombing
The BJD also assured that all those alleged by the BJP of staging the attack will also undertake the lie-detector test and narco-analysis test.
File Photo of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal Sunday wrote to the EC demanding a lie-detector test and narco-analysis of BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan and others, alleging them of staging a self-inflicted bombing on the empty vehicle of BJP Candidate from Central Bhubaneswar.
On Sunday evening, miscreants allegedly hurled a bomb at the vehicle of Jagannath Pradhan in the state capital on Sunday evening. Pradhan, however, escaped unhurt in the incident, though the windows of his car were badly damaged.
The Naveen Patnaik led party has accused of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with BJP MP candidate for Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi and Jagannath Pradhan of conspiring together "in a coordinated effort to create an impression that law and order has broken down" in the state.
"We demand that lie-detector test and Narco-analysis test be done on main conspirator BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi and BJP MLA candidate Jagannath Pradhan to ascertain the falsehood that they are propagating," BJD said in its letter to the EC.
Following the attack, Pradhan alleged the involvement of BJD goons in the incident. “I was returning from campaigning when the miscreants hurled a bomb to my car. I was lucky as the windows were closed,” Pradhan told Odia media house, Pragativadi.
To level all accusations made against the Naveen Patnaik led government, the BJD in the letter has also welcomed any investigation on the case. Furthermore, it has also assured that all those alleged by the BJP of staging the attack will also undertake the lie-detector test and narco-analysis test.
"We are confident that the truth will be revealed and the habitual lying of the BJP will again be exposed before the people of Odisha," the letter ended.
