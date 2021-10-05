BJD's Rudra Pratap Maharathy Takes Oath As Pipili MLA

Newly-elected Pipili MLA Rudra Pratap Maharathy of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today took oath at the Speaker’s Chamber of the Odisha Legislative Assembly here. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

Maharathy had won the by-poll to the Pipili Assembly constituency by a margin of 20,916 votes. He got 96,972 votes while BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak secured the second position with 76,056 votes. Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra got 4,261 votes. A total of 1,80,930 votes including 893 postal ballots were counted while 136 votes were rejected due to various reasons. After the oath-taking ceremony, Rudra said: “I will work for my area, people and try to give the best service.”

As many as 10 candidates were in the fray for the seat lying vacant after the death of sitting BJD lawmaker Pradeep Maharathy, father of Rudra Pratap, in October, last year.

