BJP A Sinking Ship, Remembers Backwards Only for Votes, Alleges Former Ally Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar, former ally of BJP in Uttar Pradesh and an ex-minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, has once again attacked the saffron party, calling it a “sinking ship”. Rajbhar questioned the BJP on not implementing recommendations of the social justice committee in the state and said he would not join hands with the party for the 2022 state assembly polls.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Rajbhar said: “BJP has started giving assurances by calling some backward leaders to Delhi for how to get the votes of the backwards; when will the BJP (Bharatiya Jhoot Party) give share to the backwards? Those who have looted the reservation of backwards should answer that when will the report of the Social Justice Committee be implemented? If they are not implemented, then their farewell is fixed in 2022.”

The statement comes a day after BJP MLC and former bureaucrat AK Sharma met NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad and his son and MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Pravin Nishad in Delhi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in another attack on BJP, Rajbhar termed it a ‘sinking ship’ and alleged that the party remembers backwards only when it’s election time. “BJP is a sinking ship, those who want to ride on their chariot can go ahead, but we will not get along with them. When elections are near, they remember the backwards, when they have to be made chief minister, we bring them from outside. The issues which were discussed during the agreement were not completed even after four and a half years,” he tweeted.

“In UP, the right of the backwards was looted in teacher recruitment, with which face the BJP, which does not give share to the backward, will come to ask for votes among the backwards? They remember backward only for votes. We have formed Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, and all those who want to defeat BJP in UP, we are ready to ally with them,” wrote Rajbhar in another tweet.

