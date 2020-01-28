Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Accused MP Govt of Threatening to Seize Loudspeaker from Temple, Congress Denies Claims

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked if places of worship of other religions would also be asked to remove loudspeakers from their premises after an order directing a temple to do so.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 28, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Accused MP Govt of Threatening to Seize Loudspeaker from Temple, Congress Denies Claims
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday asked if places of worship of other religions would also be asked to remove loudspeakers from their premises after an order directing a temple to do so.

An order from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Sehore district earlier banned the use of loudspeakers at a temple in Ashta from 10pm to 6am.

Protesting the move, BJP state media coordinator Lokendra Parashar said such norms on noise pollution cannot solely be imposed on temples. “If you are left with some transparency, implement this rule on all,” he urged Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In a tweet, Chouhan asked Nath if the same order would applied to all other religions. He also alleged that the Congress government in the state has issued an order to confiscate the loudspeaker from the Sehore temple.

However, the Congress denied the allegations, saying no such order has been issued. Party media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the guidelines recently issued are part of previous orders of the Supreme Court and the norms of MP Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam 1985.

Saluja accused Chouhan and the BJP of spreading lies against the state government, claiming the said order does not mention any religious place.

Saluja also issued a copy of an order issued by the Department of Home on January 9 that has ordered district collectors to ensure implementation of the noise pollution norms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram