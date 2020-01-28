BJP Accused MP Govt of Threatening to Seize Loudspeaker from Temple, Congress Denies Claims

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday asked if places of worship of other religions would also be asked to remove loudspeakers from their premises after an order directing a temple to do so.

An order from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Sehore district earlier banned the use of loudspeakers at a temple in Ashta from 10pm to 6am.

Protesting the move, BJP state media coordinator Lokendra Parashar said such norms on noise pollution cannot solely be imposed on temples. “If you are left with some transparency, implement this rule on all,” he urged Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In a tweet, Chouhan asked Nath if the same order would applied to all other religions. He also alleged that the Congress government in the state has issued an order to confiscate the loudspeaker from the Sehore temple.

However, the Congress denied the allegations, saying no such order has been issued. Party media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the guidelines recently issued are part of previous orders of the Supreme Court and the norms of MP Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam 1985.

Saluja accused Chouhan and the BJP of spreading lies against the state government, claiming the said order does not mention any religious place.

Saluja also issued a copy of an order issued by the Department of Home on January 9 that has ordered district collectors to ensure implementation of the noise pollution norms.

