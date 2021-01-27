India Won't Tolerate Insult of National Flag at Red Fort, Says Centre After Republic Day Violence

A day after the farmers'rally in Delhi descended into chaos as a section of protesting farmers broke prior agreement with the Delhi Police and indulged in violence and hooliganism, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that India would not tolerate the tricolour being insulted at Red Fort.

The BJP accused the Congress of inciting violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 and claimed that those who have lost in elections are working to vitiate atmosphere in the country. The party also alleged that the Congress has always worked to incite farmers during the ongoing agitation.

The opposition party cannot escape its responsibility as it is in power in Punjab, said Javadekar, adding the state government should have arrested criminal elements as a preventive measure as people drove their tractors from there to the protest venue in Delhi. The minister referred to tweets from some Congress handles that had lauded the rally on Wednesday and also to prior remarks of some farmer leaders to hit out at them for the violence in which, he noted, over 400 police personnel were injured.

Javadekar hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging he had always worked to provoke protestors and denounced violence only after it had drawn nationwide provocation.

The Congress is desperate and frustrated, said Javadekar, adding Communist parties are also in the same state. These parties want violence and unrest in the country at any cost so that they could exploit it, he claimed.

"The Congress wants to create a situation of unrest in the country. This is what is left of Congress' politics. It worried as to what will happen to its family-based politics," he said.

Javadekar said that farmers of other states have not supported the agitation, adding the three contentious farm laws have only given tillers more options. The Congress knows it and does not want any resolution to be reached between protesting farmer unions and the government, he said.