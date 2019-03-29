BJP Accuses EC of Being Biased, Refuses to Take Down Babul Supriyo’s Song That Targets Mamata

The BJP leaders on Friday knocked on the doors of the Election Commission (EC) to appeal against changing the lyrics of an election song written and sung by Union minister Babul Supriyo.The development comes a day after the BJP received a letter from the EC to consider changing the lyrics of the song which has gone viral on the social media.Trinamool Congress had filed a complaint with the Election Commission on March 19, alleging that the lyrics are derogatory towards West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the party, and violate the model code of conduct.An FIR was also filed against the Union minister in his constituency Asansol over the lyrics.However, BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on Friday insisted that there is no merit in the EC’s finding. “We believe overzealousness and over biasness has caused their judgement and findings. The Election Commission cannot mark it as a personal attack,” he said.The lyrics of the song are: “Phutbe ebar padma phool, Bangla chado Trinamool. Ey Trinamool ar na. Didi pore Hawai Choti, bhaiyera sobai cotipati. Ey Trinamool ar na (The lotus flower will bloom this time, Trinamool leave. We don’t want Trinamool anymore. Didi wears hawai chappal (slippers), but her brothers are crorepati).”“Didi means elder sister…it can be anyone. It doesn’t have to mean Mamata…that is an extra interpretation,” argued Majumdar, adding that BJP will not take down the song from social media platforms.“We will appeal against the Election Commission’s findings, but will keep the song on social networking sites. Sharing a song someone has received is not barred. This song has gone viral on social media,” he said.The BJP has been claiming that sharing the song on social media does not violate the norms of the EC as it is not considered a paid campaign. “As far as the present system of Election Commission goes, anything can be covered under the social network until we pay for it for promotions of advertisements,” Majumdar said.The EC had questioned the BJP on how a campaign song was released and circulated on the social media without its knowledge. Supriyo defended the move, saying it was not a paid campaign, but a song written and sung by him.