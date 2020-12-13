Congress, BJP Accuse Kerala CM of Violating Model Code With Free Vaccine Promise, Move Poll Panel

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP on Sunday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of violating the model code of conduct in place for ongoing civic polls with his announcement of free Covid-19 vaccines in the state. Both UDF and BJP moved the State Election Commission against the announcement on the eve of the third and final phase of voting in the local body polls.

“The statement of Kerala CM that Covid-19 vaccine will be free in the state is a clear breach of model code of conduct. The BJP has given a complaint to the State Election Commission on this,” Kerala BJP president K Surendran said.

Union Minister of State and BJP leader V Muraleedharan claimed desperation was "driving the Communists in Kerala", adding the announcement undermined the sanctity of the election process. "The free #COVID19 vaccine announcement made by @VijayanPinarayi not only violates Code of Conduct but undermines the sanctity of the election process. The party, which went on a propaganda spree over #COVID19 containment couldn't even wait for #LSGPolls to get over? Shame! @CMOKerala must be booked for violation of MCC," Muraleedharan tweeted.

UDF convener MM Hassan said there was no urgency to make the announcement and said the front had moved the SEC.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF dismissed the charge as “childish” and said Vijayan was only answering a question from reporters and also that its manifesto included the free vaccine assurance. It asked the Congress and the BJP to make clear their stand whether they accept or reject free vaccine.

"The news reports suggest that the vaccine can cost up to Rs 1,000 per person. The Prime Minister has not yet made it clear that the vaccine will be provided free of cost to all the people of the country. It is in that context that the Chief Minister said that the vaccine will be given for free in Kerala as an answer to a question posed by a scribe," the LDF said in a statement.

LDF convener and CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told reporters at Thrissur that the CM's statement was part of the ongoing Covid-19 treatment procedure in the state. "The UDF allegation is childish. The Covid-19 treatment in the state is being provided free of cost. The announcement of giving the vaccine also free of cost was part of the process of him explaining details of the treatment," he said.

Vijayan had announced on Saturday that Covid-19 vaccines would be provided free of cost when available. "No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government," the CM had said. "The fact is that the number of Covid-19 cases are decreasing, which is a matter of relief. However, it needs to be seen if the local body polls would contribute to an increase in cases. That will be known only in the days to come," he had added.

Two phases of the civic polls were held on December 8 and December 10 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. The third phase in four districts -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod -- would be held on December 14. The counting would be held on December 16.

Bihar Redux

A similar controversy had erupted during Bihar assembly elections in October when the BJP in its manifesto promised free Covid-19 vaccines to residents of the state. Responding to a complaint filed by an RTI activist, the Election Commission had then said the promise was not violative of the model code of conduct. As per reports, the commission cited certain guidelines for election manifestos contained in Part VIII of the Model Code of Conduct to conclude that the free vaccine promise was not violative of it.

"The Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution enjoin upon the State to frame various welfare measures for the citizens and therefore there can be no objection to the promise of such welfare in election manifesto," one of the provisions quoted by the EC had said.

PRESTIGE BATTLE

All the three traditional fronts in Kerala -- LDF, UDF and BJP-NDA -- have exuded confidence about their victory in the civic polls. The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s prime focus during the campaign was the achievements under the four-and-half-year Vijayan government.

The opposition Congress-led UDF highlighted the controversies relating to the gold smuggling case, the alleged corruption in the Life Mission project and the charges levelled against the CM’s office during the campaign.

However, the vigilance cases against various UDF leaders and the arrest of its MLAs VK Ibrahim Kunju and MC Kamaruddin in corruption cases were seen as a setback for them. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is trying to find a place in the bipolar polity led by LDF and UDF for decades, is pinning hopes on various development programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.