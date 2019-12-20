Take the pledge to vote

BJP Accuses Mangaluru Congress MLA for Two Death During Citizenship Protests

The former minister also stated that he had only said that our state should not burn due to protests.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
BJP Accuses Mangaluru Congress MLA for Two Death During Citizenship Protests
Police personnel baton charge at protesters during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Mangaluru on Thursday (PTI)

Mangaluru The BJP has alleged that Mangaluru Congress MLA U T Khader was "directly responsible" for the death of two people in police firing during anti-CAA protests in this coastal town and demanded that a case be registered against him.

"UT Khader, Cong MLA who incited people by his extreme threats is directly responsible for loss of 2 lives n Mangaluru police firing today (Thursday).. Should be booked under law," BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santhosh tweeted.

Alleging that the Congress was behind the protest, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said, "it is because of people like Khader such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences".

However, Khader denied the charge that he had incited people to indulge in violence.

"There has been widespread opposition against the CAA in north India as a result of which that part of the country is burning.

I had concern about the flames of protest spreading to our state and wished that such a situation does not arise in Karnataka," he said on Friday.

The former minister also stated that he had only said that our state should not burn due to protests.

"It will be wrong to interpret my statement as Karnataka will burn", he said.

If the state government claims that there is no such situation in the state, why prohibitory order under section 144 has been invoked? Khader asked.

Recently, the Congress MLA had claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)".

Two persons were killed and several injured in Mangaluru as protests against the CAA took a violent turn on Thursday.

