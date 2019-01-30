English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Accuses Shashi Tharoor of Ridiculing Kumbh
Noting that Kumbh is a festival of faith and a biggest symbol of Hindu beliefs, Irani told reporters that Tharoor's comments were tantamount to "religious slur" as she accused him of ridiculing the religious congregation.
File photo of Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of insulting Hinduism by "ridiculing" the ongoing 'Kumbh' with "tactical support" of Rahul Gandhi.
BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani attacked the opposition party after Tharoor tweeted a photograph of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues taking a dip at 'Sangam' in Kumbh and apparently took a dig at them.
"Ganga has to be kept clean and sins are also to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam. Hail mother Ganga," the Congress MP had tweeted in Hindi Tuesday, drawing an angry response from Irani.
Noting that Kumbh is a festival of faith and a biggest symbol of Hindu beliefs, Irani told reporters that Tharoor's comments were tantamount to "religious slur" as she accused him of ridiculing the religious congregation.
"It is appalling and he has done it with tactical support of Rahul Gandhi," she said, claiming that the Congress president's silence amounted to his support to Tharoor's "insult" of the Hinduism.
Tharoor has often made comments targeting Hinduism, she said. Hitting out at Gandhi, the minister said he allows his party leaders to attack the beliefs of Hindus but strategically wears 'janeu' (holy thread) when elections are round the corner.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani attacked the opposition party after Tharoor tweeted a photograph of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues taking a dip at 'Sangam' in Kumbh and apparently took a dig at them.
"Ganga has to be kept clean and sins are also to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam. Hail mother Ganga," the Congress MP had tweeted in Hindi Tuesday, drawing an angry response from Irani.
Noting that Kumbh is a festival of faith and a biggest symbol of Hindu beliefs, Irani told reporters that Tharoor's comments were tantamount to "religious slur" as she accused him of ridiculing the religious congregation.
"It is appalling and he has done it with tactical support of Rahul Gandhi," she said, claiming that the Congress president's silence amounted to his support to Tharoor's "insult" of the Hinduism.
Tharoor has often made comments targeting Hinduism, she said. Hitting out at Gandhi, the minister said he allows his party leaders to attack the beliefs of Hindus but strategically wears 'janeu' (holy thread) when elections are round the corner.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra Detained in Moscow Due to Damaged Passport
- Priyanka Chopra Appears on The Ellen Show in a Glamorous Cocktail Dress
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh
- No one Knows Why Two-Time National Award Winning Director's Film on Kashmir is Stalled from Release
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results