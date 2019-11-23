BJP Acted as 'Contract Killer' of Democracy: Congress Slams New Govt in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Slamming the new government in Maharashtra as "illegitimate", the Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister a black chapter in India's democracy and alleged that the state governor did not make effort to verify his claims of having support of a majority of MLAs.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP "scared" an "opportunist" Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader who has joined hands with the saffron party, and acted as "contract killer" of democracy.

Fadnavis had promised to put Ajit Pawar in jail but has made him deputy chief minister now, he said.

"November 23 will be marked as a black day, when the Constitution was crossed by a power-hungry BJP. They used an opportunistic Ajit Pawar and intimidated him with jail," he said.

"If this is not a murder of democracy, then what is this?" he said. "Last night, pages of the Constitution were torn and a chief minister was administered oath in the night. Karnataka, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh...the legacy continues."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.