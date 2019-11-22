Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Against Electoral Mandate': BJP Activist Files Plea in SC Against Sena-Cong-NCP Alliance in Maharashtra

The petitioner wants the SC to give orders to restrain Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from inviting representatives of the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress to form a government against popular mandate.

IANS

Updated:November 22, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
File photos of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Congress party's Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray.

New Delhi: A BJP activist from Maharashtra has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the post-poll alliance of the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress in the state calling it an "unholy" one, even as the three parties were in a final huddle on Friday to cobble together the numbers.

Surendra Bahadur Singh in his plea contended that voters had given a clear mandate to the BJP-Sena alliance. "The present petition seeks to stop the unholy alliance between three political parties which have all fought against each other but is trying to form a government by joining hands thereby defeating the electoral mandate," said the plea.

The petitioner seeks the apex court to give orders to restrain Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from inviting representatives of the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress to form a government against popular mandate.

As an alternative, if a government is formed against the mandate of the people, it can be declared as unconstitutional, void ab initio and therefore, liable to be dismissed.

Singh contended the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party contested the polls against the political parties National Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

"If a coalition of Shiv Sena with the political parties against which it contested the election is allowed to form a government, the same will result in dilution of the mandate of the public and is against constitutional ethos," said the plea.

Singh said that there is a larger question before the court: "Whether the expression includes a group of parties that contested against each other and fought election expressly against each other in terms of ideology, policies, propaganda and manifesto?"

