Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Activists Arrested for Inflammatory Posters against Kanhaiya Kumar

According to the police few BJP activists had put up inflammatory and derogatory posters against Kanhaiya Kumar, who is scheduled to address a rally in in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's 24 Parganas district later in the evening.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Activists Arrested for Inflammatory Posters against Kanhaiya Kumar
File photo of former JNU Student Union’s president Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)

Kolkata: Several BJP activists were arrested by the police from Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday for putting up inflammatory posters against CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is scheduled to address rally there.

The local BJP organised a sit-in the area in protest and the police sent them back.

According to the police few BJP activists had put up inflammatory and derogatory posters against Kumar, who is scheduled to address a rally in the area later in the evening.

"We received complaints from locals and on the basis of it we arrested some BJP activists," a police officer said.

The local BJP leadership when contacted said it is not a crime to put up posters against political opponents.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram