BJP Activists Welcome Union Minister With Celebratory Firing During Jan Ashirwad Yatra, 4 Arrested

Four accused were arrested on Wednesday for opening rounds of gunshots after Union Minister for State for Renewable Energy, Bhagavanth Khuba visited his home constituency- Bidar, Karnataka during Jan Ashirwad Yaatra. The rounds were fired on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested by the Yadgir rural police, who rounded up the men for using single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) guns and opening fire in the air.

According to Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Sharanappa, Monappa, Ningappa and Devindra, the four accused men came out of the crowd and opened fire in the air from their guns which could have been fatal for the bystanders. Out of the four accused, two had licence to use SBML guns to protect agriculture crops from wild animals while the other two did not have any such licence, Vedamurthy told The Hindu. A thorough enquiry has been requested to enquire into the matter.

A case was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act. “We will complete the initial investigation and produce all the four before a court,” Vedamurthy said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the celebratory firing, minister Khuba said that “those were not guns but crackers were burst”. However, a video from the incident clearly shows it was a gun.

A senior BJP leader who wished not to be quoted said that Bhagavanth Khuba is a Union Minister and it does not cover him, one should not entertain people using guns, that too in public functions.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraja Bommai has ordered that there should be no garlands, bouquets, flowers, fruits, mementos, etc in any government function, in order to save the government’s money and simplify the governance.

