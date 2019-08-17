BJP Adopting ‘Divide and Rule’ Policy for Political Gains, Says Akhilesh Yadav as He Alerts SP Workers

Etawah: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to a ‘divide and rule’ policy for political gains.

Speaking to reporters on Friday before leaving for Lucknow from his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah, Yadav said the strategy adopted by the British before Independence was now being actively practised by the saffron party.

Earlier in the day, while addressing party workers at Saifai, Yadav urged them to remain alert and not fall into the trap of the BJP. “If a liar wears clean and shiny clothes, people tend to believe them,” he added.

Referring to the life of snake charmers, he said, “India was once called the country of snake charmers and it was considered the country’s real identity. Unfortunately, today, our snake charmers are forced to live in poverty. They don’t even have land or any permanent means of livelihood”

“The Samajwadi Party is in a great need of discipline and training. It has come to my knowledge that workers are stopping each other from meeting senior leaders. We should avoid this tendency and give opportunity to other workers too. Only then one would be able to respect the other,” he added.

The SP chief further urged party workers to outperform their opponents and move ahead. “We have to work better and only then we can succeed. Otherwise, we will continue to lag behind,” he said.

Yadav also emphasised on the image of the party’s booth-level workers and said they needed to change their image to win the trust of voters. Stating that there was an acute shortage of employment opportunities, he said if the SP came to power in 2022, he would make provisions for more government jobs.

