BJP against Introduction of Creamy Layer Provision for SC-ST People Despite Apex Court's Order: Sushil Modi

File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)

The deputy chief minister said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has strengthened provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 through an amendment bill which was passed by Parliament.

  • PTI Patna
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 7:55 AM IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said the BJP is in favour of reservation in promotion and against introducing the creamy layer provision for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The central government headed by Narendra Modi is committed to protect the rights of SCs and STs, he said and expressed support to the demand of the states SC and ST MLAs to include "reservation" meant for them in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution so that they cannot be challenged in courts.

The demand of the legislators belonging to SC and ST categories from all parties came in the wake of the recent Supreme Court order asking the Centre to revise the list of reserved categories for providing quotas so that benefits trickle down to the needy.

The MLAs said the apex court judgment virtually advocated for implementing the provision of creamy layer in the reservation meant for SCs and STs.

Sushil Modi said, "When two Constitution benches ruled in favour of implementing the creamy layer provision in jobs for SC and ST categories, the central government refused to implement it and filed an appeal for reviewing the verdict."

The rights of SCs and STs will not be curtailed at any cost, he said.

