Oh Deer Park! BJP Alleges Bharti Converted DDA Land into Cemetery; AAP MLA Calls It ‘Laughable’

Alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Delhi cabinet minister Somnath Bharti has forcefully converted a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot at Deer Park into a Muslim cemetery and was building pressure to transfer it to the Waqf board, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a massive protest at Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. The issue was first raised by former BJP councillor Shailender Singh Monty.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Bharti, the MLA of Malviya Nagar, called these allegations laughable, adding: “In fact, Monty encroached upon the Rose Garden Green land years ago. It was meant for a cremation ground for Hindus. He built a hotel on that land and has been earning Rs 22 lakh per month. The DDA had passed an order to demolish this property in 2015, yet no action has been taken against him.”

The rally was headed by Delhi BJP president Aadesh Gupta and Opposition leader Ramvir Singh Bihduri.

The BJP plans to start a signature campaign in the area in south Delhi. They will submit the signatures to the DDA, requesting them to take action against Bharti.

Bharti alleged that he, along with residents of Hauz Khas, had been asking the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to take action against the property which has been built illegally. “I have already given proofs to the LG and will file a defamation case as well.”

.@BJP4India आज जिस शैलेंद्र सिंह मोंटी के साथ खड़ी है जो लैंड माफिया होने के साथ-साथ चरित्रहीन और महाभ्रष्टाचारी है वह चोरी के मामले में जमानत पर है और जमानत की एक शर्त यह थी कि वह गवाह को प्रभावित नहीं करेगा। मामले के गवाह लियाकत अली और दयानंद गोचवाल के खिलाफ इस झूठे आरोप…1/2 pic.twitter.com/0iECkOu17O — Adv. Somnath Bharti: इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं! (@attorneybharti) September 21, 2022

The BJP alleged that Bharti was deliberately helping builder Liaqat Ali. “As his property is across the graveyard, he wants to build a road through it, so that the property rates go up,” claim BJP leaders.

However, Bharti said he will continue to fight for the constituency. He urged the BJP to demolish the building and give the land to Hindus to build a cremation ground.

This is the fifth AAP MLA against whom the BJP has raised allegations of corruption.

