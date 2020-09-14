BJP Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ after Rape Accused is Seen in Photos with Congress Leaders in MP

After a rape case was lodged by a 16-year-old against a man who was seen in photographs with several Congress leaders, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party launched an attack on the Opposition and termed it “love jihad.”

The man – Md Ali Ansari alias Sikandar Khan – was arrested by police on Saturday in Satna on charges of sexually exploiting a girl by filming obscene videos of her. Kolgawan police had arrested Khan, a native of Pannilal Chowk, who runs a cyber café in the city on the complaint of the minor girl. The girl told police that the man posed as Sameer Singh and befriended her on Facebook and took her to his farmhouse one day, and raped her after giving her a drink laced with sedatives.

The man also filmed the heinous act and kept sexually exploiting the girl by repeatedly threatening her that he would circulate the videos. The girl alleged that the man also wanted to push her into flesh trade and it was then that she decided to seek help from the police.

The man was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) and sent to police custody after he was produced in court, Superintendent of Police, Satna, Riyaz Iqbal said.

In a late evening press briefing, the police in Satna revealed that the accused was operating under four names – Ateeq, Sameer, Sikandar and Ginny Khan and was possessing fake letterheads of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, MPs Reeti Pathak and Ganesh Singh. The accused also had blank cheques worth Rs 50 lakh.

The man has several cases registered against him in four different police stations of Satna, said the police. It also emerged that the accused, who was posing as a Hindu, had married the daughter of a former senior government officer and but had divorced her.

The accused is said to be involved with half a dozen girls and used to lend money on interest as well. He also used to provide reservation tickets using fake letterheads of senior leaders. The police will produce Khan in court with the plea of increasing his remand, the SP said.

Meanwhile, BJP state head VD Sharma and minister Vishwas Sarang, in a press briefing on Sunday, termed the case "love jihad" and questioned former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s alleged connection to the man. Khan was posing as a Congress leader and was seen with several Congress leaders, including Singh in several old photographs. “Such incidents won’t be tolerated at any cost and strict action should be taken against the accused,” Sharma added.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), too, had staged a protest in Satna on Sunday. However, the Congress unit in Satna distanced itself from the man.

Congress spokesperson Manak Agrawal, who is believed to be close to Digvijaya Singh, told News18 that the man in question has nothing to do with the party and wasn’t even a primary member of the party. “Anyone can stand besides leaders and pose for photographs that doesn’t mean they are connected to these leaders,” Agrawal said.

(With inputs from Shivendra Baghel in Satna)