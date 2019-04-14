English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Alleges Rigging by NPF in Outer Manipur, Seeks Disqualification of Lorho Mao's Candidature
Moreover, BJP alleged that several polling stations recorded a voting percentage of 80 per cent by noon on April 11.
NPF candidate Lorho Mao. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Guwahati: The BJP in a complaint with the Manipur Chief Election Officer alleged that the National Socialist Council for Nagaland (NSCN-IM) cadres forced people to cast their vote for NPF candidate Lorho Mao from Outer Manipur constituency, which went to polls on April 11, and has also sought the disqualification of Mao’s candidature.
Manipur BJP president K Babhanand, in his complaint, said that armed NSCN (IM) cadres were intimidating the voters to vote for Mao and were misusing the cease-fire agreement with the Government of India by carrying out widespread rigging. He also alleged that they captured 196 polling stations in Chandel, Tamenglong, Senapati and Ukhrul districts.
In a complaint letter, the BJP alleged that lots of voters from Mao, Karong, Tadubi, Kamjong, Tamengiong, Nungba and Tamei had tried to file complaints against the threats from NSCN(IM), but no security forces paid heed to their plea.
"In several places of Ukhrul and Senapati BJP workers, ADC (Autonomous District Councils) members and leaders were kept under house arrest by NSCN-IM cadres to not let them cast their votes. BJP agents were also not allowed access to several polling stations," the letter stated.
Moreover, BJP alleged that several polling stations recorded a voting percentage of 80 per cent by noon on April 11 and said, “Compared to the past voting results it seemed highly unnatural. We request the commission to look into the CCTV footage of the polling booths.”
The complaint letter was signed by BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda, vice president M Ashni Kumar and State general secretary T Satyabrata was submitted to CEO office on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of CID, the Additional CEO wrote to Additional DGP L Kailun to take up precautionary measures to maintain law and order after the disturbance caused by the NSCN (IM).
In a wireless message sent to the Additional CEO , the SP of CID said that on April 8, NSCN (IM) cadres under the command of CAO Maring Somi met CSOs of Chandel, such as the Naga Students’ Union, Chandel, Chandel Naga People’s Organisation, Naga Women Union, Chandel, Naga Village Chiefs etc to ensure maximum votes for NPF candidate.
Giving further details the SP of CID said, "On April 6 at around 7:30 pm, more than ten cadres of NSCN (IM) came to Phungsanamai village and imposed diktats on the villagers to vote for the NPF candidate and warned for dire consequences if they do not".
An individual who identified himself as a cadre of the NSCN (IM) reportedly warned an active worker of the BJP at Khoupum area over the mobile phone not to open camp and campaign for the BJP candidate. The village chief of Khoupum was also threatened by the same cadre, added the message from the SP.
Earlier, the chief of Kuki National Army (KNA) Thangboi Haokip has issued the diktat at a gathering in D Muonnaphai village, Moreh (bordering Myanmar) where the village chiefs were present. Referring to BJP candidate for outer Manipur, HS Benjamin Mate, he warned that if required violence will be resorted to.
Manipur BJP president K Babhanand, in his complaint, said that armed NSCN (IM) cadres were intimidating the voters to vote for Mao and were misusing the cease-fire agreement with the Government of India by carrying out widespread rigging. He also alleged that they captured 196 polling stations in Chandel, Tamenglong, Senapati and Ukhrul districts.
In a complaint letter, the BJP alleged that lots of voters from Mao, Karong, Tadubi, Kamjong, Tamengiong, Nungba and Tamei had tried to file complaints against the threats from NSCN(IM), but no security forces paid heed to their plea.
"In several places of Ukhrul and Senapati BJP workers, ADC (Autonomous District Councils) members and leaders were kept under house arrest by NSCN-IM cadres to not let them cast their votes. BJP agents were also not allowed access to several polling stations," the letter stated.
Moreover, BJP alleged that several polling stations recorded a voting percentage of 80 per cent by noon on April 11 and said, “Compared to the past voting results it seemed highly unnatural. We request the commission to look into the CCTV footage of the polling booths.”
The complaint letter was signed by BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda, vice president M Ashni Kumar and State general secretary T Satyabrata was submitted to CEO office on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of CID, the Additional CEO wrote to Additional DGP L Kailun to take up precautionary measures to maintain law and order after the disturbance caused by the NSCN (IM).
In a wireless message sent to the Additional CEO , the SP of CID said that on April 8, NSCN (IM) cadres under the command of CAO Maring Somi met CSOs of Chandel, such as the Naga Students’ Union, Chandel, Chandel Naga People’s Organisation, Naga Women Union, Chandel, Naga Village Chiefs etc to ensure maximum votes for NPF candidate.
Giving further details the SP of CID said, "On April 6 at around 7:30 pm, more than ten cadres of NSCN (IM) came to Phungsanamai village and imposed diktats on the villagers to vote for the NPF candidate and warned for dire consequences if they do not".
An individual who identified himself as a cadre of the NSCN (IM) reportedly warned an active worker of the BJP at Khoupum area over the mobile phone not to open camp and campaign for the BJP candidate. The village chief of Khoupum was also threatened by the same cadre, added the message from the SP.
Earlier, the chief of Kuki National Army (KNA) Thangboi Haokip has issued the diktat at a gathering in D Muonnaphai village, Moreh (bordering Myanmar) where the village chiefs were present. Referring to BJP candidate for outer Manipur, HS Benjamin Mate, he warned that if required violence will be resorted to.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Next Time You Buy a Product, Scan The GS1 Standard Barcode on Your Phone to Know Everything About it
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
- Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
- Stokes Backs 'Gifted' Archer to Make England World Cup Squad
- Your Emails May Have Been Compromised: Microsoft Warns Users of Cyber Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results