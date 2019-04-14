BJP Alleges Rigging by NPF in Outer Manipur, Seeks Disqualification of Lorho Mao's Candidature

The BJP in a complaint with the Manipur Chief Election Officer alleged that the National Socialist Council for Nagaland (NSCN-IM) cadres forced people to cast their vote for NPF candidate Lorho Mao from Outer Manipur constituency, which went to polls on April 11, and has also sought the disqualification of Mao’s candidature.Manipur BJP president K Babhanand, in his complaint, said that armed NSCN (IM) cadres were intimidating the voters to vote for Mao and were misusing the cease-fire agreement with the Government of India by carrying out widespread rigging. He also alleged that they captured 196 polling stations in Chandel, Tamenglong, Senapati and Ukhrul districts.In a complaint letter, the BJP alleged that lots of voters from Mao, Karong, Tadubi, Kamjong, Tamengiong, Nungba and Tamei had tried to file complaints against the threats from NSCN(IM), but no security forces paid heed to their plea."In several places of Ukhrul and Senapati BJP workers, ADC (Autonomous District Councils) members and leaders were kept under house arrest by NSCN-IM cadres to not let them cast their votes. BJP agents were also not allowed access to several polling stations," the letter stated.Moreover, BJP alleged that several polling stations recorded a voting percentage of 80 per cent by noon on April 11 and said, “Compared to the past voting results it seemed highly unnatural. We request the commission to look into the CCTV footage of the polling booths.”The complaint letter was signed by BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda, vice president M Ashni Kumar and State general secretary T Satyabrata was submitted to CEO office on Wednesday.Meanwhile, based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of CID, the Additional CEO wrote to Additional DGP L Kailun to take up precautionary measures to maintain law and order after the disturbance caused by the NSCN (IM).In a wireless message sent to the Additional CEO , the SP of CID said that on April 8, NSCN (IM) cadres under the command of CAO Maring Somi met CSOs of Chandel, such as the Naga Students’ Union, Chandel, Chandel Naga People’s Organisation, Naga Women Union, Chandel, Naga Village Chiefs etc to ensure maximum votes for NPF candidate.Giving further details the SP of CID said, "On April 6 at around 7:30 pm, more than ten cadres of NSCN (IM) came to Phungsanamai village and imposed diktats on the villagers to vote for the NPF candidate and warned for dire consequences if they do not".An individual who identified himself as a cadre of the NSCN (IM) reportedly warned an active worker of the BJP at Khoupum area over the mobile phone not to open camp and campaign for the BJP candidate. The village chief of Khoupum was also threatened by the same cadre, added the message from the SP.Earlier, the chief of Kuki National Army (KNA) Thangboi Haokip has issued the diktat at a gathering in D Muonnaphai village, Moreh (bordering Myanmar) where the village chiefs were present. Referring to BJP candidate for outer Manipur, HS Benjamin Mate, he warned that if required violence will be resorted to.