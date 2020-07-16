BJP Ally Claims Vasundhara Raje Trying to Save Gehlot Govt in Rajasthan, is in Touch with Cong MLAs

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday accused former Rajasthan chief minister and veteran BJP leader Vasundhara Raje of "trying to save the minority Ashok Gehlot-led government" in the state.

The allegation from the BJP ally came at a time the Congress is embroiled in a political crisis after sacking Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and president of the state party unit.

"Raje is also making a strong effort to save the minority government, she has also made calls to many Congress MLAs about this," Beniwal said on Twitter, tagging BJP, party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The MP from Nagaur made this claim hours before the Rajasthan High Court deferred for Friday the amended plea of Sachin Pilot and the rebel Congress MLAs against disqualification notice issued by the Assembly Speaker.

There was no immediate reaction from Raje, a senior BJP leader who has been the state's chief minister for two terms.

Beniwal has often criticised Raje in the past and quit the BJP just before the 2018 Rajasthan elections that was won by the Congress. He has claimed there is an "internal understanding" between Raje and Gehlot.

Raje has maintained silence during the unfolding crisis in the state after Pilot's revolt.