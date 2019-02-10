English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Ally in UP Threatens to Break Ties, Join Akhilesh-Mayawati Alliance
The ally has threatened to break ties if recommendations of the Social Justice Committee, which favours the division of backward castes in three categories, is not implemented by February 24.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Issuing a threat to the BJP, one of its allies in Uttar Pradesh the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party said Sunday it will part ways with the saffron party if the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee are not implemented by February 24.
"If the BJP does not agree to the demands raised by us, we will definitely part ways with them. If the saffron party does not implement the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee by February 24, then our path would be separate, and subsequently, we will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Arun Rajbhar, general secretary of SBSP, told PTI.
He also said, "We can even go with the anti-BJP alliance (of SP and BSP) if the need arises. A number of rounds of talks have been held with them."
Hitting out at the BJP, Arun Rajbhar said, "It is the last warning, and after February 24, there will be no agreement with the BJP."
He said the BJP had promised that the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee would be implemented six months before Lok Sabha polls, but there has been no headway on this.
The committee, constituted in May last year, had in its recommendations to the state government, favoured the division of backward castes in three categories 'pichda' (backward), 'ati picchda' (very backward) and 'sarvadhik picchda' (most backward).
Backward classes account for about 44 per cent of the electorate in the state and play a crucial role in making or marring political prospects of any party.
The recommendation of the committee to classify various OBC and Dalit sub-castes into three broad categories and provide quota within quota to them is likely to spice up the political scene ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election in caste-riddled Uttar Pradesh.
In 2017 UP Assembly elections, BJP had bagged 312 out of 403 seats, while SBSP had won 4 seats. Another ally of the coalition, Apna Dal (Sonelal), had won nine seats.
On February 6, SBSP said it was "open" to going with SP-BSP alliance in the general election that must be held by May this year.
SBSP chief and senior Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "In case there is no headway with the BJP, the option of going along with SP-BSP alliance is open to us."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"If the BJP does not agree to the demands raised by us, we will definitely part ways with them. If the saffron party does not implement the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee by February 24, then our path would be separate, and subsequently, we will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Arun Rajbhar, general secretary of SBSP, told PTI.
He also said, "We can even go with the anti-BJP alliance (of SP and BSP) if the need arises. A number of rounds of talks have been held with them."
Hitting out at the BJP, Arun Rajbhar said, "It is the last warning, and after February 24, there will be no agreement with the BJP."
He said the BJP had promised that the recommendations of the Social Justice Committee would be implemented six months before Lok Sabha polls, but there has been no headway on this.
The committee, constituted in May last year, had in its recommendations to the state government, favoured the division of backward castes in three categories 'pichda' (backward), 'ati picchda' (very backward) and 'sarvadhik picchda' (most backward).
Backward classes account for about 44 per cent of the electorate in the state and play a crucial role in making or marring political prospects of any party.
The recommendation of the committee to classify various OBC and Dalit sub-castes into three broad categories and provide quota within quota to them is likely to spice up the political scene ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election in caste-riddled Uttar Pradesh.
In 2017 UP Assembly elections, BJP had bagged 312 out of 403 seats, while SBSP had won 4 seats. Another ally of the coalition, Apna Dal (Sonelal), had won nine seats.
On February 6, SBSP said it was "open" to going with SP-BSP alliance in the general election that must be held by May this year.
SBSP chief and senior Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "In case there is no headway with the BJP, the option of going along with SP-BSP alliance is open to us."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- Are There Parallels Between Google Refusing to Attend a US Senate Committee Hearing And Twitter Doing The Same in India?
- VANS UltraRange AC And Rapidweld Review: It is All About Ultimate Comfort And Versatility
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results