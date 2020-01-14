Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Ally Lok Janshakti Party to Fight on All Seats in Delhi Polls, Releases 1st List of 15 Candidates

The BJP had fought the polls on its own after it failed to finalise an alliance with its partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
BJP Ally Lok Janshakti Party to Fight on All Seats in Delhi Polls, Releases 1st List of 15 Candidates
File photo of LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan. (PTI)

New Delhi: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party announced on Tuesday that it will contest all the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for February 8 and released its first list of 15 candidates.

LJP leader Kali Pandey, who is the party's in-charge for the Delhi polls, said his party's alliance to the BJP was confined to Bihar and added that this was for the saffron party to decide if it wanted a tie-up in the national capital as well. "It is for the bigger partner in alliance to take a call about any tie-up. We have seen what happened in Jharkhand," he told reporters referring to the BJP's loss in the Jharkhand elections.

The BJP had fought the polls on its own after it failed to finalise an alliance with its partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The LJP, too, had fought separately. The LJP's Delhi unit president Vinod Nagar said the party will fight the polls in the city with all its might.

