  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
BJP, Ally NDPP Confident of Forming Govt in Nagaland

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said their pre-poll alliance with NDPP has got them a "near simple majority" in the 60-member Nagaland assembly.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
BJP, Ally NDPP Confident of Forming Govt in Nagaland
File Photo of BJP supporters holding up a placard of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the party's victory. (PTI)
Kohima: The BJP and its pre-poll ally in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), on Sunday exuded confidence that they would be able to form a stable government in the state as the numbers were on their side.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the pre-poll allies have got a "near simple majority" in the 60-member assembly while NDPP leader and three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio said he was confident that their alliance will form the next government in Nagaland.

"We are in a comfortable position to form the next government. The NDPP-BJP alliance has secured near simple majority in Nagaland. We have the support of one independent and one JD(U) MLA which takes us to 32 seats," Madhav told reporters here.

The BJP leader said the NDPP-BJP alliance will stake claim to form the government in next few days.

Rio said the alliance is in a comfortable position to form the government.

Highlighting the alliances' priorities when it forms the government, Rio said they have two top priorities — resolution of the Naga political issue as soon as possible and all-round development of Nagaland.

"We want a solution to the Naga political issue as early as possible and the second is the development aspect like road, railways and infrastructure," he said.

In the 60-member assembly, the NDPP bagged 16 seats, the BJP 11 and leading in one seat, theNational Peoples Party got two seats, the JD-U and Independent one each.

The Naga Peoples Front (NPF), which was a BJP ally but parted ways before the assembly elections, bagged 27 seats.

NPF leader and outgoing Chief Minister T R Zeliang, however, has expressed interest in joining hands with the BJP to form the government.

