BJP Ally Rajbhar Upset After Yogi Govt Allots Bungalow to Shivpal Yadav

The Yogi Adityanath government's decision to allot a bungalow to Samajwadi Secular Morcha leader Shivpal Yadav has not gone down well with BJP ally SBSP with its leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday saying his demand for a government building for party office has been ignored for more than a year."I had been asking for a government bungalow for office since March 2017 but don't know why they were afraid of granting me one...Yesterday, a decision was taken to allot the bungalow vacated by Mayawati to Shivpalji for his party," Rajbhar, the cabinet minister for Department of Backward Classes Welfare, said here.The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader alleged that the senior ally was "not giving us enough importance"."After the elections, they will come to know who has more strength Shivpal or Om Prakash Rajbhar and who should be given government bungalow for office," he said.In a surprise move, the state government on Friday allotted the 6, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg bungalow, which was recently vacated by BSP supremo Mayawati after SC's directive, to Yadav.Rajbhar also criticised the BJP government's move on the SC/ST act and some other steps which he said could affect the party's electoral fortunes.Criticising the Ganga safai movement, Rajbhar claimed that Rs. 38,000 crores have been spent on it but not even an inch of the river has been cleaned.