BJP Ally Ready to Offer Ticket to Amar Singh to Contest From Azamgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh seems to be getting political attention once again. He is being offered ticket by BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) to contest from Azamgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.The Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is the current MP from Azamgarh seat who defeated BJP’s Ramakant Yadav to win this seat.Speaking to media in Varanasi on Tuesday, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “Amar Singh is a big leader, if he wishes to contest the 2019 polls from Azamgarh, and if the seat comes to our quota, we would gladly offer it to him. Also, SBSP’s doors are always open for him. However, the sharing of seats among NDA partners is yet to be decided.”On his recent visit to Lucknow, PM Modi, while taking on the opposition for targeting him for favouring industrialists, drew attention to Amar Singh, who was sitting in the audience, and said those who have doubts can consult the latter on the matter as he has the entire list of industrialists meeting politicians behind closed doors.“Amar Singh Ji is present here and he knows most of the dealings between the industrialists and politicians,” said PM Modi.Earlier this month, Amar Singh had also met UP CM Yogi Adityanath, however, he had termed the meeting as a normal meeting.Amar Singh, once the right-hand man of Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been speaking against the Samajwadi Party for quite some time.On Monday, Amar Singh hit out at the Samajwadi Party and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh by dubbing them as "castiest" and said he would prefer to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."I believe in politics of sanity and sensitivity...There is no Congress in UP. It is a fringe player. The SP and BSP are the two sides of the same coin," said Amar Singh.Singh said the two parties symbolise "castiest politics" and believe that secularism is appeasement of only one community.The Azamgarh parliamentary constituency comprises five Assembly seats, namely Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh and Mehnagar.In the 2017 state Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party had won Gopalpur, Azamgarh and Mehnagar, while the Bahujan Samaj Party had won Sagri and Mubarakpur in the 2017 Assembly polls.The BJP was a runner-up in Gopalpur and Azamgarh, while the SP was runner-up in Sagri and Mubarakpur, and OP Rajbhar’s SBSP was runner-up in Mehnagar.