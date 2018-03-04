GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
2-min read

BJP Ally Stakes Claim to Meghalaya Govt as Congress Falters Again, Conrad Sangma Set to be CM

Conrad Sangma met Governor Ganga Prasad on Sunday evening and claimed the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2018, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Ally Stakes Claim to Meghalaya Govt as Congress Falters Again, Conrad Sangma Set to be CM
NPP president Conrad Sangma hands over a letter of support of 34 MLAs to Meghalaya governor Ganga Prasad in Shillong on Sunday.(Photo: News18)
Shillong: National People’s Party president Conrad Sangma is set to become the next chief minister of Meghalaya after forming a coalition with the BJP, two regional parties and an Independent on Sunday.

He met Governor Ganga Prasad and staked claim to form the government in the state with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.The oath taking ceremony is likely to take place on Tuesday morning.

Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the ruling Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.

Political buzz had gripped the hill state after the result as both Congress and BJP, NPP combine raced to form an alliance. Both the sides had the same tally, 21, and needed nine more MLAs to stake a claim.

But it was always going to be an uphill task for the Congress as almost all the regional parties had fought the elections on an anti-Congress plank after 10 years of Mukul Sangma rule.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) emerged as the kingmaker with six seats. Its president Donkupar Roy told the media that his party would extend support to the NPP to form a “non-Congress” government.

The announcement of the grand alliance came after a closed door meeting between UDP leaders and BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, KJ Alphons and Himanta Biswa Sarma at Roy’s residence. “We will have a non-Congress government in Meghalaya and the Centre has promised to extend all support to the government,” Rijiju said.

Sangma met the Governor in the evening. “We submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs 19 of the NPP, six of the the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent," he said outside the Raj Bhavan.

The NPP leader is the youngest son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, who died in 2016. He was elected a Member of Parliament in a by-election from Tura constituency after his father's death.

Asked about the challenges of running a coalition government, the 40-year-old Tura MP said, "It is not an easy task. But the parties who are supporting us are committed to work for the welfare of the people and the state. We will work on a common agenda."

Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that NPP’s Sangma will be the chief minister. He also said that no deputy CM will be appointed just to please the alliance partners. Talking about the likely cabinet in the state, Sarma said that one MLA out of every two MLAs of all the parties will form part of the government. “So 1 MLA out of the 2 BJP MLAs will be a part of it too,” he said.

For the Congress, which had bagged 21 seats, eight less than in the last elections, Sunday’s developments were a major setback as it had rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong to avoid a repeat of Goa and Manipur, where too it had failed to form governments despite being the single largest party.

The party’s working president in Meghalaya, Vincent Pala, said the Congress accepts the verdict of the people. “We will keep fighting for the issues of people of Meghalaya. It's easy to stake claim, since there is a fractured mandate. It is easy to form government but difficult to govern. We will play a constructive role in whatever position we will be in,” he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES